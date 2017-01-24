Call of Duty‘s first downloadable content map pack for Infinite Warfare arrives on the PlayStation 4 on January 31. And the Zombies co-op mode will feature a new character played by Kevin Smith, the actor and film director who created the movie Clerks.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage has four new multiplayer maps and a new 1990s-themed Zombies co-op mode, dubbed Rave in the Redwoods.

The Rave in the Redwoods is set in an abandoned lakeside summer camp, with a spooky horror vibe. The four heroes from the 1980s-era Zombies in Spaceland co-op mode reappear in the 1990s setting. The place seems more like a setting for a macabre movie, but then it turns goofy as it comes alive with disco lights and other zany rave features in a techno-fueled illusion.

Image Credit: Activision

Smith was cast as himself, as a kind of 1990s icon. Just like the protagonists, Smith has been catapulted straight into another twisted horror film helmed by Willard Wyler, the enigmatic movie director villain played with voice and likeness by Paul Reubens (Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, Gotham). Smith has been left for dead in the movie, but through a series of creepy events will help players attempt to escape the campgrounds where zombie ravers have taken over and turned the site into a techno-fueled nightmare.

“I told my buddy Jason (Mewes) I was going to be in Call of Duty and he wept tears of joy,” said Kevin Smith. “I used to play Pitfall just because I wanted to be that thin little man jumping over crocodiles, something I could never be in the real world, so ever since I was a little kid I always dreamed of being in a video game.”

Image Credit: Activision

The four playable characters from the original story also return, but with fresh, over-the-top roles, as they learn more about Wyler’s evil plot while fighting all-new varieties of the undead. The returning cast for Zombies includes actors Ike Barinholtz, Seth Green, Jay Pharoah, Sasheer Zamata, and Paul Reubens

The new Sabotage DLC maps for Infinite Warfare multiplayer includ.e Noir, a dark, grimy city map inspired by futuristic Brooklyn at night. Noir is a classic three-lane map set against a backdrop of a dystopian future, filled with cafes and parks surrounding a brutal downtown war zone.

Image Credit: Activision/Infinity Ward

The second map is Neon, a virtual training center designed for urban warfare. Neon is a digitized battle arena where cars and other structures spawn out of thin air and enemies dissolve into hundreds of pixels when defeated. Middle lane sight lines will cater to long-range players while the outsides of the map allow for quick counter-attacks in close-quarter action.

The third map is Renaissance, set in Northern Italy. Renaissance pits players against each other on the narrow streets of Venice surrounded by classic architecture and buildings that promote continuous action through the canals and neighborhoods of this iconic city.

And the fourth map is Dominion, a reimagining of the Afghan map from Modern Warfare 2. It is now set on Mars, but Dominion retains all the memorable landmarks and gameplay of the original, anchored by the crashed ship in the center, with a few enhancements designed to take advantage of the new movement system.

Image Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage DLC Map Pack is available via Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Season Pass, which can be purchased on its own or obtained as part of the Legacy Pro or Digital Deluxe editions of the game. Season Pass gives discounted access to all four Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare DLC Map Packs released during 2017 (discount based on a Season Pass suggested retail price of $50, and four individual DLC Map Packs at a suggested retail price of $15 each). Season Pass owners will also receive 10 Rare Supply Drops upon purchase plus 1,000 bonus Salvage Credits to craft new prototype weapons.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage releases on January 31, 2017 first for the PlayStation 4, with other platforms to follow. The game is rated M for Mature (Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Strong Language, Suggestive Themes). The DLC comes out first on the PS4, and it will likely hit Xbox later.