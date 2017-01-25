To bot or not to bot. That is the question.

At long last, even the brilliant writing of William Shakespeare has succumbed to the charms of Facebook Messenger bots.

This week the Shakespeare bot makes its debut on Botlist. According to its creator Chris Cates, the bot “generates completely unique quotes through AI and Machine Learning based on the play you select from Shakespeare.” What Shakespeare sayeth can be uncanny:

Or who was made by him that is my lord, my lord. To them the way of blindness!

Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Please give them a try, and let us know what you think.

5. Aethex

Aethex is intended to be an adaptable, multipurpose Discord bot. Aethex has comprehensive moderation commands, utility commands, music commands, and many other fun commands.

Available on Discord

4. Mee6

Include a variety of commands and features in your Discord server like XP/Levels for chat activity and Twitch/Reddit notifications. Light moderation included.

Available on Discord

3. Shakespeare Bot

To bot or not to bot. That is the question. Shakespeare bot creates complete authentic quotes through Markov Chains and Neural Networks. Learn more here.

Available on Messenger

2. The Dude

Hi Fam, I’m The Dude. Just ping me and I’ll send you suggestions for Parties, Trips, Buffets, Shows and more Fun Things To Do right here @messenger!

Available on Messenger

1. Engazify

Engazify bot makes it easy to appreciate hard work without ever leaving Slack. You can appreciate your peers with your favorite emoji or your core values while keeping a score of everything through a fun leaderboard.

It is your go to Employee Engagement & Recognition bot on Slack.

This is how it works:

You define a set of core values & assign an emoji to each value.

For example, you define the core value ‘Above & Beyond’ and assign an emoji :rocket: to it. Your team can now appreciate each other by simply tagging someone and using either the value or the emoji in their message.

The bot will automatically capture each & every kudos happening in your team and notify everyone.

Managers can track which team member is performing well on which particular core value, while keeping the whole process fun.

The inbuilt analytics and reporting gives managers a lot of actionable insights into their team’s performance data. That way, you always know who is the star performer, and who is lacking behind and needs a quick boost.

All this, right inside Slack.

Benefits of Engazify in your Slack team:

Employees are motivated

Builds awesome team culture

Increases team productivity

Available on Slack

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. The bot directory says it receives more than 200 submissions each week and tests their purpose, functionality, content, and overall quality before accepting them. This week’s rankings were for the period January 16 – 22, 2016.