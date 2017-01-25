Get ready to let your inner barbarian free. Conan Exiles debuts on January 31 on Steam Early Access, and developer Funcom just revealed its cinematic trailer and special edition.

Olso, Norway-based Funcom said the standard edition for the game will cost $30 while the new Barbarian edition will be $50.

Bläck Studios produced the trailer, which sets the tone for the savage and barbaric open world that players have to survive, build, and dominate in.

Funcom also revealed the Conan Exiles – Barbarian Edition. The edition includes the Custom Conan Exiles digital comic book, exclusive Conan Exiles t-shirt, six digital Conan the Avenger comic books from Dark Horse Comics, digital Conan Pen & Paper RPG Core Book, The Coming of Conan eBook, the award-winning soundtracks from Age of Conan and Rise of the Godslayer, plus the brand new Conan Exiles soundtracks, in-game items for the Age of Conan MMO including a Savage Rhino mount, and The Art of Conan Exiles digital art book.

“One of the really great things about working with Conan the Barbarian is that there is this huge pop cultural universe surrounding him,” says Funcom CEO Rui Casais, in a statement. “Being able to team up with Dark Horse Comics, Modiphius, and other Conan creators has allowed us to build a special edition that speaks to both fans and those discovering Conan for the first time.”

Conan Exiles is an open-world survival game set in the brutal lands of Conan the Barbarian, the world’s greatest fantasy hero. The game can be played on private and public servers, either in multiplayer or local single-player.

In the world of Conan Exiles, survival is more than tracking down food and water. You can journey through a vast, seamless world filled with the ruins of ancient civilizations, uncovering its dark history and buried secrets as you seek to conquer and dominate the exiled lands.

Conan Exiles will hit the Xbox One Game Preview Program in Spring 2017. The game will also make its way to PlayStation 4 at a later date.