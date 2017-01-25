Last spring the startup Flow Health began a five-year contract with the Department of Veteran Affairs to examine all historic and ongoing medical records.

The startup will use information obtained from those records to train artificial intelligence to, among other things, fight illness and predict disease for the more than eight million people cared for by the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Advice and predictions from Flow Health will be presented to health care professionals through Vista, the DoD’s open source system for electronic medical records. Doctors can then choose to apply or ignore the advice drawn from the VA’s vast storage of medical records.

“When a veteran comes in and presents certain clinical symptoms, we can better understand and make predictions about ‘What is the likely diagnosis? What is the best diagnostic test? What’s the best care pathway?’ and so forth,” CEO Alex Meshkin told VentureBeat in a Skype interview.

Data gathered by Flow Health will track a patient’s personal, family, and possibly even genetic history. The aggregate of that data will continuously improve the Flow Health knowledge graph and its ability to predict the illness of a veteran patient.

“The essence of it is that the VA supplies all its historical data, historical and ongoing,” he said. “The graph is built around the co-frequency or co-occurrence of relationships and all the unstructured and structured data — clinical notes, medical images, even molecular diagnostics like genetics and of course traditional lab tests and so forth.”

Although Flow Health will receive data from a public institution, the private company stands to gain from access to millions of veterans’ health records. Anyone who wants to benefit from the publicly obtained data will have to pay Flow Health for the privilege.

“Everything we develop with the VA, we own the intellectual property and can make available to any other hospital within the U.S. or abroad, and that’s kind of the goal here of the collaboration, to create really powerful tools and machine intelligence that can impact health care for everyone,” Meshkin said.

In addition to its partnership with the Department of Veteran Affairs, Flow Health works with academic medical centers and one of the largest health care providers in the country to provide similar predictive insights to health care professionals.

Health care centers provide episodic data that may come from a doctor or a few specialists, but VA health care data is unique, Meshkin said, and offers far more complete records.

“They [private health care centers] don’t have the complete picture, and that’s what’s unique about the VA. It’s the largest integrated health care organization in the country, so they have your primary care, your specialty care, your hospital care, all your medications,” he said. “So we’re able to better understand what are their earlier symptoms that present before a diagnosis is made, and that can mean all the difference in the world of saving lives at the VA.”

The sharing of public health data with private entities focused on machine learning has sparked controversy in the past.

Earlier this year, Google was criticized when details of a collaboration with the National Health Service in the United Kingdom were discovered. Initially the deal was thought to only collect data to make a predictive app that helps doctors treat patients with kidney disease. Later the program was found to be more extensive and to include more than one million retinal eye scans.

Google says DeepMind’s computer vision could greatly reduce the risk of blindness for people with diabetes, and the program has gained the backing of sight-related charities and organizations. But critics are upset that their data was shared with a private company who stands to benefit financially as a result, and that their personal data, though anonymized, will be shared without their consent.

The difference between Flow Health and Google, Meshkin said, is that Flow Health is both a business associate and research partner with the Department of Veteran Affairs. “I think the key thing is we’re very focused on, just like other organizations that work with the VA, helping veterans, and without access to the data, we’re not going to be able to build machine learning that’s going to be accurate, so it benefits everyone by making the data available,” he said.

Multiple requests were made for comment by the Department of Veteran Affairs. No response was received at the time this story was published.

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump told NBC’s Chuck Todd that veterans’ issues will be a priority, and a part of his first State of the Union address to Congress. Trump has committed to allowing veterans to seek health care from providers outside the VA should they feel they aren’t getting access to health care in a timely fashion.

A more robust voucher program could affect Flow Health’s ability to provide predictive analytics or customized health care plans, Meshkin said.

“If veterans get care from non-VA health care providers, there will still be some data flowing back to the VA (and thus to Flow Health). However, most likely, it will be less rich, and subsequently, not as complete than the data generated from within the VA,” he said.