Your friend’s from older Pokémon games can now join your newest adventures.

The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo announced today that the Pokémon Bank app for the 3DS now works with the latest entries in the series, Sun and Moon. Pokémon Bank stores up to 3,000 Pokémon for an annual charge of $5 a year. Sun and Moon launched in November, and they had the biggest debut in the franchise’s history. The series’ popularity saw a spike earlier in 2016 thanks to the hit mobile game Pokémon Go.

The Bank is not a game itself, instead it’s just for storing and transferring Pokémon. It came out in 2014 after the release of the X an Y versions of the series. Along with the new support for Sun and Moon, you can use the Bank to keep pocket monsters from the following games:

Pokémon Omega Ruby

Pokémon Alpha Sapphire

Pokémon X

Pokémon Y

Pokémon Black Version

Pokémon White Version

Pokémon Black Version 2

Pokémon White Version 2

Pokémon Red (Virtual Console)

Pokémon Blue (Virtual Console)

Pokémon Yellow (Virtual Console)

You can now upload those stored Pokémon to your Sun and Moon adventures. However, once you bring one of the creatures to Sun and Moon, you can no longer transfer them to Pokémon X, Pokémon Y, Pokémon Omega Ruby, or Pokémon Alpha Sapphire.

The Bank is also getting a couple of new features. The Pokédex allows players to see information on the Pokémon they’ve collected in each game, while Adventure Records will show stats on things like “Pokémon caught.”

Players who use the Pokémon Bank from now until Mewnium Z, an item that allows the rare Pokémon Mew which knows the move Psychic to use the powerful ability Genesis Supernova.