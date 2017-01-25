Pretty soon, it’s going to be time to clear out another alien infestation.

Bethesda Softworks announced Prey will debut on May 5 on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Windows PC.

Bethesda, a division of ZeniMax Media, said that the next game from Arkane Studios will feature sci-fi combat aboard Talos I, an immense space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. As main character Morgan Yu (yes, an Asian American character), you are the subject of an experiment that was supposed to alter humanity forever. But it has gone terribly wrong.

The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens (who look like dark smoke rings), and they are now hunting you. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities to defeat the Typhon alien threat.

Fans who pre-order Prey will receive the exclusive Cosmonaut Shotgun Pack. The pre-order bonus consists of Morgan Yu’s family heirloom Margrave shotgun and tools to fight threats aboard Talos I including: three neuromods players can spend to acquire new abilities, two medkits, a fabrication plan to create shotgun ammo, a starter kit for building tools and weapons, and a unique upgrade to help players preserve their limited resources.