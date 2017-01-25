King’s Bubble Witch 3 Saga has crossed more than 10 million downloads worldwide on Android and iOS since its launch on January 11, according to measurement firm Sensor Tower.

That start is faster than the launch of King’s previous Saga game, Farm Heroes Super Saga, based on the first two weeks of downloads, said Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower. But it’s about half the download rate of Candy Crush Jelly Saga.

The bubble-shooter game transports players to a magical, bubble-filled wonderland, with characters Stella the witch and Wilbur the lazy fat cat. I’m not sure why it’s a popular game, but maybe it has something to do with how you can free owls trapped in bubbles. The game has more than 220 levels.

Activision Blizzard bought King last year for $5.9 billion. King had 394 million monthly active users in the third quarter across its 200 games.