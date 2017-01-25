Sector 5 E1 Rugged Chromebook with a Handle Survives Day to Day Abuse

Students can oftentimes be hard on their technological toys. They drop their smart phones on the ground or into toilets or they spill juice or water on their laptops. The end result is lost productivity and learning, not to mention a drain on the family or school budget because many of these devices cost hundreds of dollars to fix or replace.

Sector 5 has a solution with its E1 Chromebook that has a built-in handle that makes the device not only easy to carry, but its case can survive unexpected drops and liquid spills.

The E1 Chromebook has been used by students and schools since 2015 and has been receiving outstanding grades from parents and teachers and sales have been growing rapidly. Roger McKeague, Sector 5 CEO stated, “On Amazon alone, Sector Five, previously as a private company, and now, Sector 5, Inc. as a public company, has over $300,000 in sales since 2015 which has led to hundreds of schools purchasing our Chromebooks over Dell and Lenovo, and now moving us into the largest districts in the country with our wireless charging solution.”

About Sector 5

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV), is a Proud American Corporation, that sells, manufactures and develops new innovative consumer electronics under Sector 5 and other brands. The Company markets its partnership with Google approved Chromebooks to educational organizations, other B2B and B2C sales channels, with retail sales on Amazon. It is in development of several new products to serve the educational, business and retail markets. Follow the company on www.twitter.com/sectorfiveinc and www.facebook.com/sect5 and find further information at www.sector-five.com. For Sector 5’s Forward Looking Statements, click here.

