If you’re worried that it might take years to see the towering wall that President Trump has promised to build along the Mexican border, then here’s some good news for you.

Pacific Software of Laguna Beach has acquired a small company called GrandWall, which launched a project back in November to build a version of the Trump Wall in virtual reality. The company is hoping to use the VR project as the foundation of a larger political social media network platform.

According to the GrandWall website, the company will build a “virtual border wall” between the U.S. and Mexico that will be designed by members. It describes itself as a “nonpartisan community and independent special interest network.”

To participate, members pay between $1 and $20 a year to “own” a chunk of the wall on which they can place any image or message. Presales have already started.

“GrandWall.com is going to be the largest digital canvas in the world displaying millions of personal beliefs and unique viewpoints to be shared with political decision makers in Washington D.C. as well as friends & family – and the entire world,” the website says. “The wall will be open to everyone, and there will be no restrictions on what members may publish on their piece of the wall. We are equipped with a fully independent spirit acting free from any party affiliation, bias, or designation whatsoever.”

GrandWall was launched in November by Harrysen Mittler, 64, a veteran of several tech and consulting firms including IPOWorld, a service that sought to bring crowdfunding to public stock offerings. In October, Mittler was appointed CEO of Pacific Software, which was a non-operating company that had retained its public stock listing. According to securities filings, Pacific Software ceased operations in December 2009 and was “now focusing our efforts on seeking a business opportunity.”

Apparently, they found it.

With Mittler in charge, Pacific Software acquired GrandWall last week. In a press release, the company described GrandWall as a “political Vertical Social Network.”

“Grandwall.com intends to position itself as an AR and VR social media platform driven by technology developed by Social Network giants that has engaged a new generation of savvy, socially minded individuals”, said Mittler in a statement. “These special communities are formed around a shared interest, location, need, event, and/or association.”

The company says it is non-partisan and that the service is “available to everyone, and there may be no restrictions on what members could publish on their wall pieces of the digital border wall.” They appear to be hoping that both Trump and Clinton supporters will use the virtual space to express their feelings about the proposed wall.

The company also said it has created an Advisory Board to help it identify other political and social networking opportunities “amongst savvy online media followers.” No names of members have been announced yet.