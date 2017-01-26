Myst was one the first great CD-ROM games when it came out in 1993, and its sequel, Riven, was also visually stunning when it came out in 1997. 24 years after the first title came out, those games are heading to mobile devices running Android.

Spokane, Wash.-based Cyan is announcing today it has teamed with Saskatoon, Canada-based Noodlecake Studios to bring the classic adventure puzzle titles to Google Play and Amazon. RealMyst (a real-time 3D version that debuted in 2000) is available for download today for $7, and Riven will be coming out soon. It’s another example of how mobile games can bring back memories for parents and get a new generation to learn about classic video games.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Noodlecake Studios on introducing a new generation of mobile gamers to Myst and Riven,” said Rand Miller, CEO of Cyan, in a statement.

Noodlecake previously made Super Stickman Golf 3.

“Getting to work with Cyan on realMyst is about as surreal as the game itself,” said Ryan Holowaty, chief operating officer at Noodlecake Studios, in a statement. “Myst was such a huge part of our gaming histories that never in our wildest dreams did we ever think our small studio in the middle of nowhere Canada would work on such a storied franchise. Rand and Robyn’s work has had a huge influence on us and we’re excited for our fans to discover this magical game.”

Myst made its debut in 1993 to critical and popular acclaim and went on to become the best-selling game of the last millennium. Riven followed in 1997 with much fanfare led by former Apple chief Steve Jobs, who showcased the game as one that pushed the edge of the most advanced graphics technology at Apple. RealMyst debuted on iOS in 2009 and Riven came out in 2012 on iOS, respectively.

RealMyst for Android features vast exploration of strange deserted landscapes with forests to meander, trees to gaze up into, rippling fountains to relax next to, and thunderstorms to seek shelter from. You can spin round a panoramic tour of a throne room all while trying to decipher a series of maddening books that will unlock alternate planes of reality.