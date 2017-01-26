The next Mass Effect is coming out in less than a month, and Electronic Arts is finally showing fans more about what will happen in the game.

Mass Effect: Andromeda launches March 21 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and publisher EA is shifting into a promotional mode with a new cinematic trailer that details the story of the sci-fi role-playing epic. The clip, which you can watch above, begins with a crew of an intergalactic lifeboat arriving at a potentially habitable planet in the Andromeda galaxy. The ship does not have the resources to continue searching for a new home, so they get to work investigating the mysterious world. Naturally, a new race does not take kindly to these immigrants from the Milky Way, and this appears to set up the central conflict in BioWare’s Mass Effect: Andromeda.

This is only the third full trailer that EA has released for Mass Effect. The publisher previously launched a “cinematic reveal” on November 7, but that only gave fans a small glimpse at some of the characters. EA also published a gameplay trailer that showed off some of the RPG’s action components.

But BioWare games typically place a heavy emphasis on narrative, setting, and characters, and that’s what many fans of the original Mass Effect trilogy want to see from Andromeda. Up until this point, however, those elements haven’t taken a central role in the marketing.

But with today’s video is finally showing players the dynamics of the command crew, the characteristics of those heroes, and the foundation of their relationships with one another. If this Mass Effect game is going to successfully follow up one of the most beloved franchises from the last generation of consoles, it’ll have to nail all of that and more.