When you gotta go, you gotta go. But now, you can take Mario Kart with you.

Nintendo released a new 30-second TV spot for the upcoming Switch hybrid home/handheld console and its Mario Kart 8 Deluxe racer, and the commercial showed the game working perfectly even when the player was sitting on the throne taking a No. 2. It’s clear that the publisher understands this is one of the best features of the Switch system, and it is highlighting it as part of the leadup to the console’s March 3 launch. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launches April 28.

Here’s the opening scene of the advertisement, which you can watch in full above:

Now, the Switch is obviously not the first Nintendo device with Mario Kart to work on the pot, but it’s definitely the most capable and modern to do so. The 3DS, which had the excellent Mario Kart 7, worked just fine wherever you wanted to play it, but Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U was an improvement with its HD visuals and downloadable add-ons. And the Wii U gamepad certainly meant that you could play that game in more parts of your home than on a typical home console, but my Wii U gamepad did not work in my bathroom.

The wireless range for the video on the gamepad was just short enough that the device actually only worked when I was sitting in my living room with my TV. I couldn’t use it upstairs, on the porch, or while quietly contemplating life in my bathroom. So, for me, the Switch is a major upgrade compared to the Wii U. And I don’t care if Nintendo flags my Switch, I’m going to play some online matches in the bathroom.