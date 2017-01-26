The world could always use more heroes … 25 million of them, to be exact.

Blizzard announced today that its team-based Overwatch shooter has achieved over 25 million players. It launched last May for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Overwatch has become a giant hit for Blizzard that still attracts more players. It hit the 20 million player mark last October. These are great numbers for a free-to-play game on consoles and PCs … but what’s more significant here is that Overwatch is a paid product. The plain version costs $40 on PC, while the Origins Edition (available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC) costs $60 and comes with extra character skins and other cosmetics.

Overwatch is Blizzard’s first new franchise in a couple decades, during which it had depended on Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo. It is also the company’s first attempt at a shooter. But it looks like Blizzard doesn’t need to stick with what it’s familiar with to make another hit.

Blizzard is supporting Overwatch with free content, including new maps and two new heroes: the healer/sniper Ana and the stealth-hacker Sombra. Overwatch is also hosting seasonal events that gives players new, limited-time cosmetics to unlock. The Year of the Rooster event is going on right now. All of this has encouraged people to keep coming back to the game (while likely getting their friends in on the action).

Overwatch is also attracting a health esports community, and Blizzard is launching its own Overwatch League. The new organization will pay players a salary on top of their winnings, giving them a better chance to make a full-time living being a professional gamer.