That didn’t take long.

Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire has already passed its $1.1 million crowdfunding goal on Fig, the Kickstarter competitor that can issue equity to backers, in less than 24 hours after launching. Backers will receive equity if the campaign passes $2.5 million. It is at $1,109,233 raised, and the campaign will continue until February 25.

The first Pillars of Eternity raised $3,986,929 on Kickstarter in 2012, making it the No. 4 game in Kickstarter history. Since then, Obsidian chief executive officer Feargus Urquhart helped start Fig, which has funded games like Psychonauts 2 and Wasteland 3. This is the first Obsidian project to appear on Fig.

“We have the best fans in the world. It is amazing how quickly they helped us reach the funding goal for Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire,” Urquhart said in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Our fans were responsible for the original game’s critical and financial success, and we are looking forward to doing it all over again with them for the sequel. For those who reserved Fig Games Shares, thank you for your trust in us and we look forward to having you share in the potential success of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire together.”

Obsidian has a long history with role-playing games, creating hits like Knights of the Old Republic 2, Fallout: New Vegas, and South Park: The Stick of Truth. The first Pillars of Eternity came out in 2015, and GamesBeat praised it for its challenging combat and deep gameplay. The sequel is changing things up by shrinking the party size from six to five, while the story will have characters battling “for their souls as they hunt down a god.”