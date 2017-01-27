Trello, the company that makes my favorite task-management app, today pushed out an important update to the iOS client.

Well, it’s important if you rely on the app to keep track of everything you need to do when you’re out and about. The thing is, this whole time Trello’s mobile apps really haven’t been useful if you lose your internet connection. That changes today. The iOS app now works offline!

I’ve been asking Trello for offline support since 2014. In 2015 the company had an early implementation, and midway through 2016 it was offering something more sophisticated in beta versions of Trello for Android and iOS. Now, the feature is available for all users.

“Whether you’re home, on a plane, in a tunnel or in the middle of nowhere you can use Trello without worrying if you’re connected,” Trello wrote in its iOS release notes. “Your work will automatically sync when you are back online.”

Plenty other mobile apps work offline. The people at Trello have wanted to make that possible in a way that’s simple — and that wasn’t necessarily easy to do.

Once the feature is working on iOS, if you don’t have a connection, you can still add new cards and associated details, and move cards around on boards. Cards that need to be synced are depicted with a icon of arrows pointing in a circle. Offline use is similar in the beta version of the Android app.

Atlassian acquired Trello for $425 million earlier this month.