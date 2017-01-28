Game developers around the world are protesting U.S. President Donald Trump’s order banning refugees and barring citizens from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days.

Leaders such as Google cofounder Sergey Brin are protesting at American airports, where the bans are being enforced. And game developers are joining in the fray as well. And, in an emergency stay issued on Saturday night, a federal judge blocked part of Trump’s executive order, ordering that refugees and others trapped at airports across the U.S. should not be set back to their home countries.

We’ve listed some of the tweets below, and will add to the list.

The Game Developers Conference tweeted from its official Twitter account:

Rami Ismael, cofounder of Vlambeer and a Muslim resident of the Netherlands, tweeted:

Brianna Wu, who is running as a Democrat for Congress, tweeted:

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, whose company makes the Xbox game console, wrote a blog post about the ban.

Paul Murphy, CEO of Dots, the maker of the popular Dots games, tweeted:

Kristian Segerstrale, CEO of Super Evil Megacorp, sent an email to all employees and posted on Medium about his views on the ban.

“Whatever your political affiliation or beliefs, discrimination or persecution of individuals on the basis of religion, ethnicity, national origin or anything else for that matter is simply not OK anywhere, ever,” Segerstrale wrote.

Margaret Wallace, CEO of Playmatics, said in an email to GamesBeat, “The more Trump tries to stifle liberty and democracy, the stronger we become. We are a nation of immigrants. Steve Jobs’ biological father was a Syrian immigrant. My grandfather was an immigrant. Trump sells a lie of a past America that never was. He preys on fear. We in the tech community must be strong and show leadership in our industry and well as citizens united in defense of democracy.”

Joseph Staten, one of the co-creators of Halo, tweeted:

Jamil Moledina, a game leader for Google Play and Daydream at Google, tweeted: