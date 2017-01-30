The Flappy Bird game was massively popular and maybe even, in the words of its creator, “addictive.” It was also so 2014.

Now in 2017, the cute little bird is back. The game is available as a bot on Facebook Messenger and it makes its debut on 5 bots to try this week. How far can you make the little bird go?

Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.



5. Nightbot

Nightbot provides a pile of chat commands and auto-moderation tools for your Discord. This includes a blacklist for inappropriate words/phrases and the ability to suppress spamming of excessive symbols, emotes, capital letters, links, copypasta, and more. Whew, there’s a lot here.

Available on Discord

4. Flappy Bird

Play the famous Flappy Bird bot. How far you can go ? really ..?

Available on Messenger

3. CNN

CNN identifies itself as – and is widely known to be – the most trusted source for news and information. CNN is proud of our ability to bring you up-to-the-minute news from around the world, as a result of our many extensions.

Available on Amazon Echo, Messenger

2. Chatform.ai

Your users can respond to your survey using their favorite messaging app. You can supervise using Slack or another business system.

Boost your survey completion rates with engaging messaging conversations that go beyond boring web forms.

Responses are instantly available as CSV and can be easily imported into Excel, Google Sheets, Numbers and more.

Reach users anywhere using the power of the smooch.io messaging platform.

Chatform is entirely open source, check it out on github, modify it and deploy it to your own server

Available on Web

1. Swelly

Hi! My name is Swelly & I help millions of people with their daily decisions by sending their questions directly to you.

A swell contains a question and 2 options. A or B? This or That? High Heels or Sneakers? Hot or Not?

#whattowear for tonights party? #whattobuy for prom? #whattopost on Instagram?

Start voting now!

Simply say ‘Hi’ to start!

Available on iOS, Kik, Messenger, Telegram

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period January 23- 29, 2017.