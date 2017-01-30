The Psychonauts’ return is almost here.

Developer Double Fine Productions announced today that Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin will release for the PlayStation 4 as a PlayStation VR game on February 21. This is the first new game in the series since the release of the original Psychonauts in 2005 for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC.

Psychonauts was not a sales success when it came out, but it developed a cult following (thanks in part to waves of players who discovered the game during sales on PC digital stores like Steam). In 2015, Double Fine started a crowdfunding campaign on Fig for Psychonauts 2, which raised $3.8 million. That same year, Double Fine announced Rhombus of Ruin as a PlayStation VR exclusive. Its story will bridge the gap between Psychonauts and Psychonauts 2.

“In the game, players will assume the role of Raz, an intrepid young psychic and fully fledged member of the Psychonauts — an elite group of international psychic secret agents,” Psychonauts detailed in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Gamers will see through Raz’s eyes in first person, using his various psychic powers to affect the world and solve puzzles. The power of Clairvoyance will allow players to see through the eyes of others, and explore the environment, whilst other abilities such as Telekinesis and Pyrokinesis will allow them to move things around with the power of their mind … or just set them on fire.”

PlayStation VR launched last October. While it’s less powerful than the PC VR devices Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, it’s a more accessible machine. It has a cheaper $500 price tag, and runs off of a PlayStation 4 (which starts at $300) instead of an expensive PC gaming rig. A VR exclusive like Rhombus of Ruin could attract new customers to the platform.