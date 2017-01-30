The Electronic Entertainment Expo, a major annual trade show for the video game business, doesn’t seem like it is 22 years old. Or at least it doesn’t seem that way until you look at the video.

Freelance photographer Anthony Parisi has published a lengthy video he took while attending the first E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in 1995 that includes the keynote presentations from Sega, Nintendo, and Sony. This throwback has Sega introducing the Saturn console, Sony discussing the PlayStation, and Nintendo … well, Nintendo had a lot to say about Chinese piracy.

Have a look for yourself in the video below. Here are the timecodes for each media presentation: