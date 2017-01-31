PanaCast 2 camera with Intelligent Zoom automatically adjusts field of view to include all meeting participants

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 31, 2017–

Altia Systems today announced Intelligent Zoom, a new capability for the award-winning PanaCast 2 camera system which automatically and dynamically adjusts the camera field of view to include everyone in the room visible within the 180° field of view. The company will demonstrate Intelligent Zoom at Integrated Systems Europe 2017 in Amsterdam at their booth (13-E72) from February 7 – 10.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131005552/en/

Intelligent Zoom requires zero user interaction and is powered by advanced imaging science and computer vision algorithms which run in the on-board PanaCast video processor. It can work with all existing video collaboration solutions and does not require users to install any special drivers or applications.

“Traditional electro-mechanical PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras can cause disruption in meetings due to their delay and distraction, and often require a person to control their movement. PanaCast’s Intelligent Zoom automatically and dynamically zooms in or out to include all the participants in the conversation, quietly and unobtrusively. It lets meeting participants focus on the meeting discussion without being distracted or slowed down by technology,” said Yash Gupta, Director of Engineering for Camera Systems Development at Altia Systems.

The algorithms use face detection and tracking information to locate all the people visible in the 180° field of view and automatically adjust the field of view to the minimum needed to include all the participants. It fits with the natural human instinct to include all participants in a conversation. Since the camera is able to track movement electronically, the adjustment is natural and unobtrusive, with no mechanical movement.

“2017 represents the beginning of the end of mechanical Pan-Tilt cameras in enterprise collaboration,” said David Danto, IMCCA Director of Emerging Technology. “Manufacturers in the space know that their cameras have to electronically and automatically find and track active speakers. Altia Systems’ feature of placing that tracking intelligence right into their standard USB camera – covering a 180º field of view – puts their PanaCast 2 at the top of a very short list of devices that has moved into this needed future state.”

PanaCast 2 is the world’s first Panoramic-4K Plug-and-Play USB video camera. It is designed to help people communicate and collaborate effectively. It is used every day by over 750 companies (including 75 universities) around the world.

Availability and Pricing

The Intelligent Zoom capability is available now as a software product which runs on the PanaCast video processor built into the PanaCast 2 device. It is a customer selectable option for PanaCast 2 cameras at order placement and can be added to customers’ current PanaCast2 cameras at a one-time price of $149 per PanaCast 2 device via a simple firmware upgrade. For more information, visit www.getpanacast.com/iz or contact priya.krishnan@altiasystems.com to schedule a demo.

About Altia Systems®, Inc.

Altia Systems (getpanacast.com), a venture-backed company based in Cupertino, California, is the creator of the PanaCast camera system and PanaCast Experience real-time interactive software.

Funded by Intel Capital and other leading investors, Altia Systems’ PanaCast products and technology deliver industry-first results in real-time stitching of panoramic video from multi-camera systems, enabling a unique experience in immersive video collaboration.

PanaCast 2 is the world’s first Panoramic-4K Plug-and-Play USB video camera. It delivers a 180° wide field of view which replicates the natural human visual perspective.

PanaCast 2s is the first software-defined, real-time 7.4 Megapixel 180° panoramic video camera system.

The PanaCast 3D VR Kit is the first system to deliver 180° 3D content with full 4K resolution in real-time, with in-device panoramic stitching.

For more information, visit getpanacast.com.

Follow @PanaCast1 on Twitter® for updates.

PanaCast® and Altia Systems® are trademarks of Altia Systems®, Inc. All other trademarks, trade names, brand names, company names and/or logos appearing in this news announcement are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131005552/en/

Altia Systems

Priya Krishnan, +1 408-996-9710

priya.krishnan@altiasystems.com