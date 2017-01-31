Call of Duty’s first downloadable content map pack for Infinite Warfare arrived today on the PlayStation 4. Sabotage has four new multiplayer maps and a zany new 1990s-themed Zombies co-op mode, dubbed Rave in the Redwoods. The undead episode features filmmaker and actor Kevin Smith (Mallrats, Clerks) as himself.

The maps include Noir, a dark city map inspired by futuristic Brooklyn at night. It’s a classic three-lane map set against a backdrop of a dystopian future, filled with cafes and parks surrounding a downtown war zone.

The second map is Neon, a virtual training center designed for urban warfare. Neon is a simulation arena where cars and other structures spawn out of thin air and enemies dissolve into hundreds of pixels when defeated. Middle lane sightlines cater to snipers while the outsides of the map provide for quick counterattacks in close-quarter action.

The third map is Renaissance, set in Northern Italy. Renaissance pits players against each other on the narrow streets of Venice surrounded by classic architecture and buildings that promote continuous action through the canals and neighborhoods.

And the fourth map is Dominion, a reimagining of the Afghan map from Modern Warfare 2. It is now set on Mars, but Dominion retains the landmarks and gameplay of the original, anchored by the crashed ship in the center, with a few enhancements designed to take advantage of the new movement system.

The Rave in the Redwoods episode of Zombies is set in an abandoned lakeside summer camp, with a spooky horror vibe. The four heroes from the Zombies in Spaceland co-op mode reappear in the 1990s setting, and then the place comes alive with disco lights and other zany rave features. Willard Wyler, the enigmatic movie director villain, returns and has trapped the protagonists inside another one of his twisted horror films. The four playable characters from the original story also return as they learn more about Wyler’s evil plot.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage DLC Map Pack is available via Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Season Pass, which can be purchased on its own or obtained as part of the Legacy Pro or Digital Deluxe editions of the game. Season Pass gives discounted access to all four Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare DLC Map Packs released during 2017 (discount based on a Season Pass suggested retail price of $50, and four individual DLC Map Packs at a suggested retail price of $15 each). Season Pass owners will also receive 10 Rare Supply Drops upon purchase plus 1,000 bonus Salvage Credits to craft new prototype weapons.

The game is rated M for Mature (Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Strong Language, Suggestive Themes). The DLC comes out first on the PS4, and it will likely hit Xbox One a month later.