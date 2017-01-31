Pokémon Go has grossed over $1 billion in revenue since it was launched on July 6 last year, according to measurement firm Sensor Tower.

In less than seven months, Niantic’s mobile game on iOS and Android has become the fastest-growing mobile game in history in revenues.

By comparison, Sensor Tower said Supercell’s Clash Royale, which is itself closing in on $1 billion spent in-app by players, was released nearly 10 months ago, on March 2, 2016. In its first seven months, it grossed approximately $550 million worldwide.

Image Credit: Sensor Tower

Back in July, Pokémon Go had a day where it grossed more than 18 million. More recently, it has made about $1.5 million to $2.5 million per day. And it can spark revenue growth through one-time events such as its Halloween promotion.

App Annie, another market research firm, estimated that Pokémon Go hit $950 million in revenue by the end of 2016. Here’s a fireside chat I did with Niantic’s Archit Bhargava at CES 2017 earlier this month.