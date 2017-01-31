Bethesda is bringing one of its most popular settings into its massively multiplayer online role-playing game, and I’m sure that makes you want to scream with joy.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind will introduce new content to MMO when it launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 6. As the name implies, this add-on will take players back to the locations the series first explored in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and publisher Bethesda is promising that the expansion maintains all the points of interest that fans remember from that game. This update will also include the new Warden class, an original narrative, a new player-versus-player mode, and more. The Morrowind expansion will sell for $40 as an upgrade, but you can buy it with the core game for $60 if you don’t already own it. Of course, you can also get a physical Collector’s Edition for $100.

Bethesda originally released The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind for the Xbox and PC in 2002. It is a 3D open-world role-playing adventure, and it established a foundation that later led to some of the publisher’s megahits like Oblivion, Skyrim, and Fallout 3 and Fallout 4. Morrowind takes place on the island of Vvardenfell, which differs from the European-inspired lands of that fans might remember from regions like Skyrim or Cyrodiil. Instead, Vvardenfell feels more like a remix of Japan and civilizations from the Middle-East.

The Morrowind expansion for Elder Scrolls Online will likewise take place on Vvardenfell, and this gives Bethesda a chance to present some variety to long-time players of the game. This is also one of the biggest add-ons ever for the MMO, which first debuted in 2014 on PC. That has the potential to please loyal fans while simultaneously attracting people who have a deep love for Morrowind — since this is the closest we’re probably going to get to a remaster of The Elder Scrolls III.