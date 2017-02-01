Video game giant Activision Blizzard has started a new consumer products division and hired former Mattel and Disney veteran Tim Kilpin as that group’s CEO and president.

Image Credit: Activision Blizzard

The Santa Monica, California-based game publisher said the move will further leverage its content and create new ways for audiences to connect with the company’s franchises and characters. Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital’s consumer product teams will join Kilpin in the new division.

“Inspiring play, competition, and community underpins everything we do, and giving audiences new ways to experience our franchises is core to this commitment,” said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in a statement. “Under Tim’s leadership, we will elevate our consumer product offerings to the same level of exceptional quality as our games and transform the ways audiences connect with the characters they love in their everyday lives.”

The company said the new division is a “strategic pillar” in its expansion of the platforms through which it offers its franchises to audiences. The other pillars include interactive content, television and film, competitive gaming and mobile.

“Activision Blizzard is a global entertainment powerhouse, and its combination of iconic franchises and massive audience reach offers incredible opportunities for retailers and partners,” said Kilpin in a statement. “I’m excited to lead this newly-formed division and join Activision Blizzard’s already incredibly talented consumer products team in delivering powerful new partnerships and even more touchpoints to audiences.”

In his new role, Kilpin will lead the development of consumer products to expand and deepen audience engagement with Activision Blizzard’s franchises through long-term retail partnerships, high-quality products and all new consumer experiences.

Most recently, Kilpin served as Mattel’s president and chief commercial officer, overseeing the company’s sales and marketing functions across all regions. Previously, he served as executive vice president for Mattel’s Boys and Girls Division, leading global brand strategy, marketing, product design and development, consumer products and content development for the company’s iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels and Monster High.

Prior to that, Kilpin was executive vice president of franchise management for The Walt Disney Company, where he oversaw global cross-category franchise plans for Disney Princess, Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, and Pixar properties.