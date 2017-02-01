FlowPlay is launching a new fantasy sports mobile game Dynasty Football. The free-to-play strategy card game merges real-world stats and the drafting mechanics of fantasy football so players can engage in head-to-head card matches.

The Seattle-based company is launching the title just in time for the Super Bowl coming up this weekend. The title will be available on iOS and Android.

With this launch, FlowPlay is engaging the nearly 60 million fantasy sports players in North America, and tapping into the $1.2 billion digital card games industry, according to SuperData Research.

Dynasty Football offers game play that appeals to casual gamers and sports enthusiasts alike, merging the real-world statistics and drafting mechanics of fantasy football with the thrill of head-to-head card matches.

Launched on desktop in 2016, Dynasty Football has become one of FlowPlay’s most popular social sports titles, and this is the first in the suite to be made available for mobile.

“This game started as a passion project to provide a fantasy sports game unlike anything readily available, inspired by collectible card games but for football fans,” said Justin Eggert, lead game developer at FlowPlay, in a statement. “With Dynasty Football, players put their football knowledge to the test in head-to-head battles designed to replicate a real-world game including touchdowns, interceptions and game winning passes, all in a matter of minutes.”

Similar to the desktop game, players draft a seven-card deck from a set of more than 350 cards spanning offensive and defensive positions that feature a Fantasy Value based on the player’s real-world stats. With 30-card offense and defensive decks, the goal is to advance the ball toward the opponent’s end zone to score a touchdown.

By winning games and completing daily challenges, players earn virtual currency to purchase new card packs that will help them create the ultimate team. Fantasy fans and collectible card game enthusiasts can take their team to the top by mastering features.

“Over the past year, we have built out a robust suite of social sports wagering games that cater to the one-third of the U.S. population that considers themselves casual gamers and the 60 percent that consider themselves sports fans,” said Derrick Morton, CEO of FlowPlay, in a statement. “Our games provide one-of-a-kind experiences that allow fans to engage with their favorite sports anytime, anywhere, giving the immediate gratification they can’t get with daily or season-long fantasy leagues. Dynasty Football is a fast and fun game that is well-suited for mobile, and is the first of several social sports games we plan to launch on this platform.”

FlowPlay was founded in 2006, and it is funded by INtel Capital and the creators of Skype.