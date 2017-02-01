Sales and Marketing CRM Recognized for Current & Future Market Impact

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 1, 2017–

Nimble Inc., the pioneer of Social Sales and Marketing CRM, today announced it has been named a winner of the respected CRM Watchlist 2017. Nimble, which has won three times in the past, again joins other leading CRM vendors, including Salesforce.com, Microsoft, SAP and Oracle.

CRM Watchlist is a prestigious, annual competition and impact award created by CRM analyst and best-selling author Paul Greenberg. It recognizes companies that have had a significant impact on the CRM market over the last year and are poised to continue to shape the industry.

“We are incredibly honored that Nimble was selected for a fifth time to the CRM Watchlist – three years as a winner and two years as an Honorable Mention,” said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble. “This five-time recognition is a testament to the hard work our Nimble team puts in to deliver solutions that redefine how sales and marketing teams engage.”

The 2017 CRM Watchlist is an Impact Award

In the CRM Watchlist, Paul Greenberg recognizes companies that: are top of mind for customers; set the compass for their competitors; are seen as a leading solution or provider in the field by pundits, press, and practitioners; tend to be the subject of brand buzz; are routinely thought of by prospects as on the short list for vendor selection; are the go-to subject matter experts in their domain. He further notes that winners have to be well rounded – including financial stability, solid management, excellent products and services, superb culture, and a strong partner ecosystem.

Nimble was one of 26 companies on the 2017 CRM Watchlist amongst other leading CRM vendors, including Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP – out of 136 entrants. See the complete CRM Watchlist here.

Nimble Named #1 in CRM, Sales Intelligence and Overall Satisfaction

These awards follow recent accolades for Nimble, including: King of CRM by GetApp, #1 in CRM Value, #1 CRM in Customer Satisfaction and CRM Market Leader 3 years in a row by G2 Crowd. Nimble was also recognized previously as #1 Sales Intelligence in Customer Satisfaction and overall High Performer. Nimble was named #1 CRM in numerous other reviews over the past six months including; #1 CRM for Small Business by TechnologyAdvice, Highest Rated Software by Small, Mid-Size and Enterprise Business Users, Highest Rated CRM, Highest Rated Sales Intelligence, Best Software 2014 and Highest Rated Ease-of-Setup. Nimble was also recognized previously as #1 Sales Intelligence in Customer Satisfaction and overall High Performer.

Read more on our – Nimble Blog

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the pioneer of social sales and marketing CRM for individuals and teams empowering them to intelligently nurture relationships across email and social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence and marketing automation into a powerful social selling solution. Nimble was founded by Jon Ferrara, the co-founder of GoldMine, a pioneer of SFA, CRM, Relationship Management and Marketing Automation. For more information, visit www.nimble.com. Nimble can be found on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Located in Santa Monica, CA, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community. Nimble Voted Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup of 2016.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005881/en/

Nimble Inc.

Michaela Prouzova, (310) 438-5362

michaela@nimble.com