Smartphone maker OnePlus has hidden a neat little “Easter egg” within the stock calculator app on OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices.

Those who have updated to the latest version of Oxygen OS — which is the equivalent of Android 7.0 Nougat and which started rolling out to the flagship OnePlus handsets in early January — can type “1+” in the calculator to reveal this little branded animation with the words “Never Settle,” which is the Chinese company’s slogan.

OnePlus produced one of the best value smartphones of 2016 with the OnePlus 3, and for some reason followed this up five months later with another flagship phone, the OnePlus 3T, which costs $479 and has some genuine high-end specs to show for it.

Google generally introduces its new mobile operating systems to its own line of smartphones first, which was the case with Nougat when it arrived on the Nexus line of phones. And Google is no stranger to hiding Easter eggs in its software, either — with the launch of Nougat last year the internet giant concealed a mini cat-collecting game in one of the early builds of the software.

Granted, OnePlus’ effort packs a little less WOW, but it’s still a nice touch for nerds who like that kind of thing.