Activision Blizzard said that its Skylanders Academy television show has been renewed for a third season. That’s a victory for transmedia as Skylanders started out as a toy-game hybrid in 2011 and has blossomed into one of Activision’s biggest brands.

The show airs on Netflix as an original series, and Activision Blizzard Studios produces it. Production of the new season will begin in February, with animation to be created once again by TeamTO studio in France. Skylanders has generated more than $3.5 billion in revenue to date and sold more than 300 million toys.

“Activision Blizzard Studios celebrates the opportunity to bring another season of quality programming to families around the world,” said Activision Blizzard Studios co-president Nick van Dyk in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Netflix on this iconic franchise.”

Season three will launch in 2018. This year, season two will air. Actor Justin Long returns as Spyro, Ashley Tisdale as Stealth Elf, Jonathan Banks as Eruptor, and Norm MacDonald as Glumshanks.

New addition Felicia Day (The Guild, Supernatural, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer) will join the cast in season two, voicing the role of Cynder, a new cadet at the academy with a mysterious past. “The Diamond Minecart” (Daniel Middleton) will reprise his role as Cy, and Daniel Wu returns as King Pen.

Additional voice talent in season two includes Susan Sarandon, Parker Posey, James Hetfield, Catherine O’Hara, Bobcat Goldthwait, Chris Diamantopoulos, Jonny Rees, Harland Williams, and Richard Horvitz. The series features the exclusive song “Harmony” (Skylanders Academy theme) produced by Timbaland.