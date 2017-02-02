Fig has another success story.

The PC indie platformer Liittle Bug has passed its $35,000 goal. Fig is a crowdfunding site that gives people the choice to invest in a project, differentiating it from competitors like Kickstarter or Indiegogo. This is the first game from developer Buddy System. It has players using dual-stick controls to simultaneously move a girl and a firefly through puzzles in levels filled with hand-drawn art (and plenty of neon).

“In the atmospheric Little Bug, a young lost girl Nyah learns to harness emerging telekinetic abilities to navigate through real, metaphysical, and emotional challenges, working with her firefly companion,” Fig detailed in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Little Bug won the Best Platformer award in Intel’s 2016 LevelUp competition. The Fig campaign for Little Bug runs through next Thursday, February 9.”

You can try out a free demo of Little Bug here.

With funding complete, Little Bug’s team has added stretch goals for its final week on Fig. If it reaches $37,000, it will add more hand-drawn background creatures to the platformer’s levels. At $40,000, the team will make console versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Little Bug joins other games that received funding on Fig, most recently Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. Other successful Fig campaigns include Wasteland 3, Psychonauts 2, and Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch.