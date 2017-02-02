John Carmack, the chief technology officer at Oculus and one of the brilliant minds in tech, wrote an angry post on Facebook about the $500 million jury verdict against Oculus in the lawsuit where ZeniMax alleged that Carmack and others stole proprietary information on virtual reality.

The post is highly unusual, as Oculus and its owner, Facebook, are expected to appeal the verdict. ZeniMax has hinted that it might seek an injunction against sales of the Oculus Rift VR headset, which could generate an estimated $425 million in revenue in 2016 and 2017, according to market researcher SuperData Research. (See our analysis on the verdict here).

The jury found that Oculus founder Palmer Luckey violated a nondisclosure agreement with ZeniMax (signed as he evidently met with Carmack while the latter was still working for ZeniMax’s id Software division). The jury also said Carmack, Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe, and Oculus violated ZeniMax’s trademarks. The jury did not, however, find any of them in violation of the trade secret theft statute.

As we noted in the analysis, it seems quite tragic that Carmack, the winner of the lifetime achievement award from the peer-based Game Developers Choice Awards in 2010, was caught up in such a legal nightmare.

To recount some history, Luckey started Oculus to revive virtual reality, which stalled after its debut in the 1990s. He showed his creation to Carmack, who was at id Software, in 2013. Carmack began to work on some software related to VR, and he ultimately left id to join Oculus in August 2013.

Then Facebook acquired Oculus for almost $3 billion in the spring of 2014, igniting a new boom in enthusiasm for VR. In May 2014, ZeniMax sued for trade secret theft and a number of other violations. Yesterday, the jury handed down its verdict.

In the post on Facebook, Carmack said he reiterated that he did not steal anything or wipe his hard drive, as ZeniMax alleged. He also went into the details on whether he violated any copyrights when he re-created code for the Oculus Rift. In Carmack’s view, copying a book like Harry Potter word-for-word is a copyright violation. But writing a story that follows Joseph Campbell’s “hero’s journey” meme — which is a mythical archetype of a story used in hundreds of books — should not be considered a violation.

Here’s Carmack’s full post: