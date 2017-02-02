You might run into troubles playing games on your PlayStation today.

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation Network is not working for many of its players, and it says it has engineers working on the problem. This outage may cause errors when you try to log into PSN. If you do manage to get connected, you could still see problems launching games, setting up online matches, or booting up applications like Netflix.

Sony has acknowledged the issue on social media.

We're aware that some users are experiencing issues logging into PSN. Thanks for your patience as we investigate: https://t.co/NJX2xGusZM — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 2, 2017

The PlayStation Network status site notes that all of PSN’s services are experiencing some interruption. This does not necessarily mean your PlayStation won’t work right now, but this issue is affecting a significant number of PlayStation owners.