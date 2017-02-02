If you’re upset that you don’t have a Nazi nearby you to punch, don’t worry — the internet has you covered.

Super Deluxe, a site typically dedicated to making comedic videos, has launched its Punch A Nazi video game that enables you to use your phone to pummel on Nazis like Richard Spencer, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Adolf Hitler. Punch A Nazi mimics Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out for the Nintendo Entertainment System in terms of its look, but to start playing you have to sync the game with your mobile phone to use as a motion-sensing device for your devastating attacks.

The game is a reference to the recent attack on self-admitted Nazi Richard Spencer, who was punched during a protest against Donald Trump.

Spencer, when not being punched out in public, gives talks about the superiority of white people. In a speech he gave in November, The Atlantic documented him saying “hail Trump” and “hail our people” while members in the audience give him the Nazi salute.

Milo Yiannopoulos, the character from the second round of Punch A Nazi, is best known for getting banned on Twitter. He now travels around the country giving speeches where protesters invariably stand up to him, just like they did at the University of California, Berkeley, last night.

The response to Spencer and Yiannopoulos, particularly Spencer’s punch, has begun a discussion about when people should respond to hate speech with violence. While that conversation continues, I’m going to enjoy virtually punching Richard Spencer over and over again.