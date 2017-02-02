You know you’ve become a hit game when you have your own toy line.

Zag Toys announced today that it is making products based on Rocket League, the multiplayer game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC that has competitors playing a soccer-like sport with cars. Rocket League is one of the most popular indie game in recent history, achieving over 25 million registered players.

A set of 12 Pull-Back Racers make up the first wave of toys. These are miniature cars that you can pull across a surface, let go, and then watch as they zoom ahead (preferably off some high place like a table for dramatic effect). They will launch this spring at retailers across North America.

Rocket League isn’t the first big indie game to get its own toys. Minecraft has had merchandise even before Microsoft bought it in 2014, and the Five Nights at Freddy’s horror series also has its own toys.

A limited number of the toys will include codes that unlock in-game goodies — the cosmetic items Rocket Trail and Wheel, which change the appearance of your cars — in Rocket League. Zag Toys is planning to make additional products with Rocket League game studio Psyonix beyond this first wave of Pull-Back Racers.