For a world devastated by a nuclear apocalypse, the Fallout 4 video game sure has beautiful art. And that’s why game publisher Bethesda Softworks has teamed up with Cook & Becker to make a collection of prints from the game.

The companies are releasing a collection of Certified Art Giclee prints from Fallout 4. The collection consists of a number of museum-grade giclee reproductions of concept art pieces from the video game developed by Bethesda Game Studios.

Image Credit: Bethesda

The Certified Art Giclee prints are available in limited editions. Each print is hand-numbered, while a selection also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Bethesda Game Studio’s senior concept artists. The prints are available unframed or with a high-end finish or frame.

“We are thrilled to work with Bethesda on this beautiful print collection”, said Cook & Becker’s Ruben Brands, in a statement. “The design of the Fallout games stands out from other post- apocalyptic science fiction by juxtaposing 1950s optimistic ‘Space Age’ aesthetics with a dystopian universe design. This generates a strong tension between objects that look familiar, like brightly painted and sleek cars evoking the 1950s, and a dark backdrop of nuclear destruction. Of course the collection also offers prints from some of the iconic Fallout in-world brands such as Nuka Cola ads.”

Image Credit: Bethesda

Amsterdam-based Cook & Becker’s collaboration with Bethesda Softworks is not limited to the Fallout 4 print collection as the art dealership will release more prints from some of Bethesda’s video game franchises.