Welcome to another GamesBeat weekly roundup. This time, BioWare is working on a new franchise, the game industry speaks out against Trump, and we play the anticipated role-playing game Torment: Tides of Numenera.

Enjoy, and have a great weekend!

Pieces of flair and opinion

Image Credit: Bethesda

News

Image Credit: Nintendo

Mobile and social

Previews, reviews, and interviews