Feel the healing beat, Diablo.

Blizzard announced today that Lúcio will be the newest character for its multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) Heroes of the Storm. He will enter the game’s test servers on February 6. Heroes of the Storm is a free-to-play game for PC. Adding new characters is the best way to keep people engaged and earn more revenue, since players can spend in-game currency or real money to unlock new heroes.

Heroes of the Storm includes characters across all of Blizzard’s franchises, including Diablo, Warcraft, and StarCraft. This is the third Overwatch character to join Heroes of the Storm, following Tracer and Zarya. Overwatch has become a huge hit for Blizzard since it launched last May for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It has over 25 million registered players.

Just like in Overwatch, Lúcio is a healer in Heroes of the Storm. He can play two songs to support his team. One restores teammates’ health, while the other increases movement speed. He can also periodically “amp up” his music, boosting their effectiveness for a short period of time.