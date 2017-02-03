Xbox One is getting another Fallout game, but it’s not the role-playing experience you may expect.

Microsoft announced today that Fallout Shelter is coming to Xbox One and Windows 10 on February 7. The free-to-play game originally came out for iOS and Android in 2015. It has players managing a Vault, an apocalyptic safe-place built underground.

The Fallout series consists mostly of role-playing games, but Fallout Shelter shows how the franchise could work in a casual-friendly capacity. At its height in June 2015, it was the No. 1 ranked game in the U.S. Apple App Store, according to App Annie.

Fallout Shelter will be an Xbox Play Anywhere title, meaning that you can share your progress between the Xbox One and Windows 10 versions of the game. The game already came out for PC last year, but this Windows 10 version gives it Xbox features like this progress sharing with the Xbox One version and achievements.

“The game has also been fully adapted to work with the Xbox One controller, so players can experience Vault life bigger and better, right from their TV,” Microsoft detailed on its Xbox news site.