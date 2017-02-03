You may have to put off your afternoon Dota 2 plans for a while because the game’s servers are not functioning properly.

Valve’s Steam PC gaming service is experiencing technical issues that are preventing many players from getting a solid connection. The Steam Status website confirms that games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 are not working for everybody, and players on social media are complaining that they can’t get connected to Steam to launch many of their games.

This outage is different from Steam’s typical Tuesday maintenance, which happens when the company spruces up its servers to ensure that they don’t catch on fire (probably). Steam should come back online shortly.