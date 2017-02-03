This week, Tech.eu tracked 17 technology M&A transactions and 69 tech funding deals totaling €202.8 million (about $218 million) in Europe, Turkey and Israel.

Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) Barcelona smartphone games developer Social Point has been acquired by Take-Two for $250 million. The deal is a combination of cash ($175 million) and shares ($75 million) with further earn-outs.

2) European lawmakers clinched a deal early on Wednesday to cap the wholesale charges mobile service operators pay each other to enable their customers to use their mobile phones in other European countries, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June.

3) Spotify is reportedly weighing a plan to delay its IPO until 2018.

4) UK-based Zoopla has agreed to buy UK-based property data company Hometrack for £120 million.

5) Uber on Tuesday announced a partnership with Germany’s Daimler, maker of the luxury Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks. In the coming years, Daimler plans to incorporate its own self-driving Mercedes-Benz into Uber’s growing fleet of self-driving cars.

6) Eventbrite, a billion-dollar American event management platform, has acquired Amsterdam-based Ticketscript to increase its presence in Europe.

7) Spotcap has announced a new partnership with New Zealand’s Heartland Bank and raised €14 million in debt funding from the NZX-listed bank.

8) A German consumer group has sued Facebook’s WhatsApp in a Berlin court over clauses that allow the messaging service to collect and transfer user data between the platforms.

9) Jobspotting, a job search and matching platform based in Berlin, has been acquired by US recruitment software firm SmartRecruiters. No figures were disclosed.

10) Lego has launched a “safe” social network for under-13s on a new app, called Lego Life.

Bonus link: Tech.eu European Tech Exits Report: In 2016, we tracked 658 deals worth €160 billion (up 8% from 2015).

