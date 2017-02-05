Arnold Schwarzenegger took a break from beefing with the president to market one of the most lucrative mobile games in the world during the Super Bowl.

MZ, the publisher responsible for smartphone strategy games Mobile Strike and Game of War, paid approximately $5 million for a 30-second spot during the first half of the National Football League’s big championship matchup. The ad featured Schwarzenegger rattling off some of his famous action-movie catchphrases while walking through a miniature computer-generated battle. Those one-liners include “I’m back” and “Get to the chopper.”

This is the second year in a row that MZ has spent millions of dollars to bring its gaming brands to the Super Bowl’s mammoth television audience. Publishers spend that money because getting an audience to recognize a game can help encourage them to actually download it if they see it again on their smartphones or tablets. For example, you may turn to your smartphone during halftime and see another ad for Mobile Strike on Facebook or Twitter, and MZ has seen success with that kind of multimedia marketing in the past.

Mobile Strike is one of the top-grossing games in the world. It is regularly in the top 5 on iOS and Android, which means it likely makes more than $4-to-$5 million per day.