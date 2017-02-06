Hearthstone might be about to do the dinosaur.

Lost Secrets of Un’Goro may be the next expansion for digital card game, according to a leak discovered by Reddit users as spotted by IGN. The title comes from the resume of Hearthstone voice actress Lani Minella, which includes Lost Secrets of Un’Goro with her voicing the roles Pteradactyl, Anklesaur (whatever that is), and Brontosaurus.

Hearthstone is the leader in the digital card game market, earning $394.6 million in revenue in 2016. The PC and mobile game is free-to-play and receives a new set of cards via regular expansions and “adventures” every four months or so. Expansions add over a hundred new cards, while adventures add fewer but also give players unique fights against a series of computer-controlled opponents. New sets alternate between the two.

December’s Mean Streets of Gadgetzan, an expansion, was the last set, so we’re likely due for an adventure next. The first new wave of cards in 2017 is also significant since it will update the Standard format. In Standard, cards from older sets rotate out of eligibility every year. This could also change the state of the game, which many dislike because of the abundance of fast-paced decks built around Pirate cards like Patches.

Un’Goro Crater is a location that’s been around since World of Warcraft’s launch in 2004. It stands out with it dense, prehistoric-style scenery and abundance of dinosaur-like creatures.