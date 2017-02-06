Your PlayStation may struggle to play games this evening.

PlayStation Network is down for a significant number of PlayStation console owners, according to complaints from gamers on social media. The outage is preventing people from logging into the PSN service, and that is causing issues with launching online multiplayer games as well as primarily single-player offline experiences. Plenty of people are also having issues loading up video apps like Netflix or Hulu.

Sony has not yet confirmed the outage on its Ask PlayStation social-media account or through its PSN status website. That page claims that “all services are up and running.” If this evening’s errors continue for much longer, Sony will likely update this status with more information, but we’ve reached out to the company in the meantime.

This is the second time in less than a week that Sony has had an unplanned interruptions for PSN. On February 2, the service had troubles throughout most of the day. That manifested as connection errors, but it also caused issues for people who were online and were trying to create a friend group or do online matchmaking.