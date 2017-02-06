Zenefits has found a new leader to run its human resources platform, bringing on board former Ooyala chief executive Jay Fulcher. He succeeds David Sacks and will also become the chairman. Sacks will remain on the board of directors.

Excited to pass torch today to new Zenefits CEO @jbfulcher, an accomplished leader. Ultimate validation of team's hard work over past year. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) February 6, 2017

“The appointment of Jay as the long-term CEO of Zenefits is the last step in a planned transition that began one year ago this week, when the Board asked me to step in and steward the company through a difficult situation,” Sacks wrote in an email to employees. “That’s when I asked all of you to join me on a mission to create the New Zenefits. You went above and beyond, exceeding all expectations. It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve as your CEO.”

With an extensive resume, it’s clear why Zenefits wanted to bring Fulcher on board. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was an executive at not only SAP, but also Red Pepper Software and PeopleSoft. Fulcher also was the CEO of Agile Software and the aforementioned Ooyala. His experience in the enterprise and in the HR management space (PeopleSoft) will likely be an asset to Zenefits as it moves onto the next phase of its growth.

Fulcher takes over a company that has reinvented itself after doing battle with regulators and addressing concerns from critics in a series of events that led to the ousting of its founder, Sacks’ predecessor Parker Conrad, as well as laying off 17 percent of its workforce. Admittedly, being CEO was not a job that Sacks wanted, but he was qualified for it after running Yammer for years. And under his watch, Zenefits dug itself out of the proverbial hole it was in — perhaps spurred by his “get behind our turnaround or please get out” approach, settling with all state regulators until he declared it had a “clean bill of health.”

Zenefits is no longer just an HR platform for small businesses, it has shifted towards what Sacks claims is an “all-in-one” marketplace. Over the past year it has launched a complete redesign, Slack bots, rebuilt its payroll tools, and added a slew of integration partners. But can it continue to push forward and stem its financial losses? According to documents obtained by BuzzFeed in 2016, the company lost $200 million last year, with an additional $100 million lost in the first half of the current fiscal year. Zenefits has said that while it has raised more than $583 million in venture funding, it still has quite a bit in the bank.

Bringing on Fulcher achieves a vision Sacks had, saying that recruiting a “really great CEO” provides the “ultimate validation [for Zenefits].”

“The ultimate validation for all of our hard work over the past year is the company attracting an amazingly accomplished CEO to lead it to the next stage of growth and profitability. I feel very fortunate to be passing the reins to a seasoned leader and operator with deep experience in both HR and SaaS. Jay’s energy, experience and leadership line up perfectly with what the company needs now,” Sacks said in a statement.

Here’s an email that Fulcher sent to Zenefit employees today: