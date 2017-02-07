Long after release, the gears keep on turning.

Microsoft today released a new update for its third-person shooter Gears of War 4, available for Xbox One and PC. It adds two new maps, which are available to season pass holders of the game (which costs $50). Microsoft also announced a Valentine’s Day event for Gears of War 4 that will start on February 10. Gears of War 4 released back on October 11. New content like this can keep players engaged (and maybe get some more of them to buy that season pass).

“Gears has always embraced the holidays, and this Valentine’s Day is no different,” Microsoft detailed in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “February 10 marks the beginning of over a week of Valentine’s Day celebrations, with new Gear Packs to earn, daily Valentine’s themed bounties, another Craftable Character to collect, and the much-requested return of Torque Bow Tag (with a Cupid-style twist).”

Impact Dark and War Machine are the two new maps. Impact Dark is based on the existing Impact stage. It changes the level’s dynamic by reducing visibility with darkness and smoke. War Machine is an updated version of a map from the original Gears of War. You can see both levels in the video above.

Gears of War 4 is also getting an update this summer that will add a new difficulty, Inconceivable, and a new tier of skills for its multiplayer classes.