Google today said that it will begin to release its Cloud Search app — introduced last year as Springboard — for organizations paying for the G Suite Business and Enterprise editions on February 14. When Google first talked about the app, the company said it was only making the app available to organizations participating in the then-new early-adopter program (EAP). Soon it will be released more widely.

The app is designed to surface the right content and services to you at the right time. Which means it’s reminiscent of Microsoft’s Office Delve app, which shows documents that are stored across multiple Office 365 services. Over time, Google expects to integrate more third-party services and not just show you things that are available through Google’s services.

Here’s how Google Cloud product manager Brent VerWeyst sums up Cloud Search in a blog post:

Cloud Search brings the best of Google Search and machine intelligence to G Suite. It provides both comprehensive search and proactive recommendations to help you throughout your day. For example, when you open the Cloud Search app on your phone or laptop, you’ll see relevant information organized into simple cards (assist cards) that help you stay on top of your work. Assist cards are a new way to help you find the right information at the right time. Using Google’s machine intelligence technology, these cards can help you prepare for an upcoming meeting or even suggest files that need your attention. Assist cards are designed to be timely and relevant so that you can navigate your workday more efficiently. As we continue to learn how information is most useful to you, we’ll be adding more assist cards to Cloud Search over time. In addition to searching for information, you can also search for people listed in your company’s directory. You’ll see colleagues’ contact details, plus events and files you have in common. You can even choose to send an email, make a call, or start a Hangout with just a tap.

So in that sense, Cloud Search does more than just let you search for stuff on Google Drive. It’s more homepage than search tool, really, despite the name change.

The Cloud Search app will be available on Android, iOS and the web.