The Year of the Rooster is smiling down upon all you Capture The Flag fans.

Blizzard is rolling out a new update to its Overwatch shooter on its public test servers that features an expanded version of its Capture the Rooster brawl. This is the game’s CTF mode that, and the publisher revealed that is the most popular brawl it’s ever introduced into the game. In response to that enthusiasm, the company confirmed that it is keeping Capture the Flag in the game.

“We don’t want that excitement to end, so we’re bringing Capture the Flag to the Arcade as an ongoing game mode,” reads a blog on the official Overwatch forums. “Starting today, we’re adding Capture the Flag versions of Nepal, Lijiang Tower, Ilios, and Oasis, which gives you 12 maps to try when creating a Custom Game.”

Other changes in the Overwatch update include a server browser where players can seek out custom games run by other people that meet certain criteria. The publisher is also balancing most of the roster of characters. Bastion, the robotic-turret character, is getting the most extensive revisions. Bastion’s Sentry, Recon, Self-Repair, and Tank modes are all getting remixed to shift some of its power from its stationary to mobile configurations.

“The goal of these changes is to move some of Bastion’s power from Configuration: Sentry to Recon, while keeping its sentry mode a strong option, especially versus tanks and barriers,” reads the Blizzard blog. “Overall, Bastion should feel stronger and more flexible with these changes.”