Now that the whole football thing is over, we can pay attention to a truly exciting sport.

The Rocket League Championship Series is returning for a third season. The event will feature teams from multiple regions around the world competing in the soccer-car sports game. They will be fighting for a $300,000 prize pool, up from last season’s $250,000. Rocket League is one of the most popular indie games in recent memory, attracting over 25 million registered players across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Registration for the league opens on February 9, with matches starting on March 4. Games will broadcast live on Twitch.

The third season is adding the Oceanic region to the mix, so teams from Australia and New Zealand can get in on the Rocket League action along with the North America and Europe regions. Fans can also watch a weekly talk show about the Rocket League competitive scene during the season, with details on the show coming in the next few weeks.

Good luck to the world’s best Rocket League players. The rest of us will use our official Rocket League toys to play pretend that we’re getting hat tricks and winning thousands of dollars.