Tapjoy has unveiled a new version of its alternative offer monetization platform, dubbed Offerwall Plus. The platform has new customization, an improved user flow, and an enhanced graphical user interface.

It’s all aimed at helping mobile app and game developers make more money. Offers are special ads that are tailored for people who don’t want to spend money in an app or a game. If they agree to watch an ad or perform a task that an advertiser wants done, then the user gets an item that they would otherwise have to pay for.

San Francisco-based Tapjoy has had its offer platform for a long time. But Offerwall Plus is designed to be more effective. In beta testing, Offerwall Plus drove a 20 percent increase in average revenue per daily active visitor compared to the older version. It is now available for all mobile and game app developers through the Tapjoy Software Development Kit.

“Tapjoy pioneered the mobile offerwall back in 2010, and for years, app developers have trusted the Tapjoy Offerwall to give their users an easy, reliable, and rewarding way to gain access to in-app currency and premium content,” said Jeff Drobick, Tapjoy’s chief product officer, in a statement. “With the release of Offerwall Plus, we have revamped one of our most popular monetization products to be even more user-friendly than before while giving developers additional tools to make the Offerwall a more native part of their app.”

The Tapjoy Offerwall features thousands of opt-in, rewarded advertisements from hundreds of brands and advertising partners. Developers can integrate the Offerwall anywhere in their apps to let consumers earn free in-app currency by engaging with the ads of their choice.

“Getting started with Tapjoy’s Offerwall Plus was extremely simple, and we love how it is seamlessly integrated with the look and feel of our game,” said Bryan Davis, senior vice president of business development at Big Blue Bubble, in a statement. “We are excited about the improvements and expect to see even better user engagement moving forward.”

In beta testing, Offerwall Plus also drove an increase in net advertising revenue. In the new version, developers can customize Offerwall Plus to make it appear native to the app. A top header section can be added with whatever color, text, and image the developer chooses.

The Offerwall’s color scheme can be altered with just a few clicks on the Tapjoy dashboard to feature a practically limitless variety of options. And alongside each offer, where it indicates how much currency a user stands to earn, an app’s currency icon can be used instead of text.

When a user taps on an offer, the instructions for how to complete the offer are now presented in an overlay instead of rendering a new page. When the overlay is dismissed, the user is taken back to exactly where they were in the Offerwall. Offerwall Plus will not re-render like the old Offerwall, providing a faster and improved user experience.

Developers also have the option of presenting a full-screen message prior to the Offerwall appearing, enabling the developer to insert any type of message they’d like, such as notifying users of rewards or promoting special events.

Tapjoy reaches about 520 million monthly active users. Its investors include J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Rho Ventures, North Bridge Venture Partners, InterWest Partners, and D.E. Shaw Ventures.

No engineering work is required by existing Tapjoy developers to integrate Offerwall Plus. It can simply be turned on through the Tapjoy dashboard.