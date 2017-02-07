The Legend of Zelda is more than 30 years old, and — in less than a month — we’ll all get the chance to play the latest sequel. But what if Zelda: Breath of the Wild had debuted in 1986 instead of 2017? Well, one YouTube user has given us all a glimpse at that reality.

YouTube creator Great-Bit Arcade posted a throwback advertisement for the upcoming Zelda game due out for the Switch on March 3. This faux commercial remixes the original TV spot for The Legend of Zelda for the NES with footage from Breath of the Wild, and it applies filters and artifacts to make it look like someone found the ad on an old, deteriorating VHS in a musty basement.

You can watch the ad by clicking play on the video above, and keep an eye on GamesBat as we plan to have a lot more Zelda coverage as we approach the game’s impending release.