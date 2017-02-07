Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast GB Decides on Facebook

During Sunday’s Super Bowl, we saw $5 million commercials from Nintendo and free-to-play publishers responsible for games like World of Tanks, Evony, and Mobile Strike, but we didn’t get any for Halo Wars 2, Horizon: Zero Dawn, or Mass Effect: Andromeda.

On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, host Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti try to figure out why traditional gaming powers don’t want to spend the money on a 30-second spot during the big game. You can catch that conversation by pressing play on the video above, or you can listen to the entirety of the podcast by activating the Cast player or video at the bottom of this post.

